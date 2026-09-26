Know your hair concern, find the right solutions at Watsons

From hair fall and thinning to oiliness, sensitivity, buildup, dandruff, and flakes, hair and scalp concerns vary from person to person. And with so many products to choose from, sometimes the hardest part is simply knowing where to begin.

Watsons is making that first step easier with its Hair Health Zone, a dedicated destination in

participating stores that helps shoppers navigate products based on their specific hair and scalp concerns.

KNOW YOUR CONCERN, FIND YOUR ZONE

The Hair Health Zone brings together three dedicated sections—Scalp Care, Anti-Hair Loss, and Anti-Dandruff—so shoppers can quickly identify their concern and find relevant products in one place.

For everyday scalp concerns such as oiliness, dryness, sensitivity, and buildup, the Scalp Care zone features products formulated for different scalp needs. Depending on the product, shoppers may find ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Zinc PCA, and Niacinamide. Options include products from Watsons Hair System, Luxe Organix, Khaokho, Aloederma, Moringa,Fresh Hairlab, Scalpex, and Novuhair.

If hair fall or thinning is the concern, the Anti-Hair Loss zone brings together targeted options to explore. These may include topical treatments containing Minoxidil, an active ingredient used to treat certain types of hair loss, as well as hair supplements that can be part of an overall hair-care routine. Available options include Regroe, Dive, Pantene, Zenutrients, Nanny Rose, Fresh Hairlab, Pregroe, Human Nature, Mane ’n Tail, Aloederma, Novuhair, and Nature’s Harmony.

For visible flakes or an itchy scalp, the Anti-Dandruff zone makes it easier to find products specifically intended for dandruff-related concerns. Formulations may feature ingredients such as Ketoconazole, an antifungal ingredient commonly used in anti-dandruff treatments, and Salicylic Acid, which helps loosen and remove scales and flakes. Options include Selsun Blue, Head & Shoulders, Nizoral, Dermazole, Scalpklens, Khaokho, Moringa, Luxe Organix, Fresh Hairlab, and Gard.

Beyond these dedicated zones, shoppers can also explore hair supplements as part of their overall hair care routine, with options from Hair Carebear, Wellspring, Watsons Biotin, Nutrixpert, Ivi, and The Collagen.

“At Watsons, we want to make personal care more accessible, relevant, and easier to navigate for every customer. Hair health is no different. By organizing our selection around real hair and scalp concerns, we’re helping customers move from simply looking for products to finding solutions that are more relevant to their needs,” said Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

He added, “The Hair Health Zone reflects our commitment to creating a better and more intuitive shopping experience, one that helps customers make more informed choices while giving them access to a wide range of products in one trusted destination.”

With the Hair Health Zone, shoppers no longer have to navigate an entire aisle without knowing where to start. Whether it’s caring for the scalp, addressing hair fall and thinning, managing dandruff, or exploring supplements as part of a hair-care routine, there’s a dedicated space to help point them in the right direction.

Have a hair or scalp concern? Start by knowing what your hair needs. Whether you’re dealing with dandruff, hair fall, scalp concerns, or looking for supplements to support hair health, find your zone and discover solutions that fit your needs at Watsons.

Visit the Hair Health Zone at participating Watsons stores to explore products by concern, or browse available hair care solutions through the Watsons App. Once you’ve found what you need, shop your way—use Click & Collect to order ahead and skip the lines when you pick up in store, or choose Home Delivery Express and have your hair care essentials delivered straight to your doorstep.

And for Watsons Club members, every hair care find comes with more perks—enjoy exclusive offers, earn rewards, and make every Watsons trip even more rewarding.

Discover what your hair needs. Shop what works for you. And enjoy more with Watsons Club.

About Watsons Philippines:

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group, the world’s largest international

health and beauty retailer. Today, the company operates in over 16,900 stores across 12 retail brands in 30 markets, employing 130,000 people globally.

In 2002, AS Watson Group joined hands with SM, the Philippines' leading shopping mall developer. The partners brought about the first Watsons stores in SM Megamall and The Podium (Ortigas) and have since seen rapid growth. Today, Watsons operates more than 1,200 stores in the Philippines (as of January 2026).

Watsons strives to ensure that its customers get the best value for their money through monthly promotions, special offers, and continuous consumer marketing programs. Each Watsons store houses nothing but the best brands from top manufacturers all over the world, and also carries its own competitively priced, high-quality private labels and brands. With more than 1000 brands ranging from medicines, cosmetics, and fragrances to personal care items and general merchandise, Watsons Your Personal Store delivers only the best health, wellness, and beauty solutions to each and every customer.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

DHARELL FONTANILLA

Senior Marketing Manager

Watsons Personal Care Stores (Phils.) Inc.

+632.7902.8888 loc 88898

APRYL ROSE GALANG

Browne Communications Inc.

email: media@brownecomm.com