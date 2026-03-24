Kodaline announces farewell tour, includes Manila stop

IRISH indie rock band Kodaline has announced its farewell tour, marking the end of its more than decade-long run.

The band shared the news on March 23, 2026, confirming tour stops across Asia, Europe and the United Kingdom. Manila is included, with a concert set for August 10, 2026, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“You didn’t think we’d leave without saying goodbye first, did you?” the band wrote in its announcement.

Kodaline, known for hits like “All I Want,” first revealed plans to disband in October 2025, with 2026 marking its final year as a group. Members Steve Garrigan, Vinny May, Mark Prendergast and Jason Boland are still expected to release their fifth album before concluding their career. (JMT)