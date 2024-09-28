‘Konsulta sa barangay’ launched in CNU

OVER 100,000 Cebu residents are set to benefit from free medical services and medications as the Cebu Normal University (CNU) and a digital healthcare provider launched on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, the government’s “Konsulta sa Barangay” program.

Under the program, select faculty and staff from the CNU-Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center College of Medicine will play pivotal roles as clinicians, offering free medical consultations to future patients.

CNU is the first state university in the Philippines to take part and implement the program, which is part of the Universal Health Care program

The program, in partnership with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and a digital health platform, aims to benefit 100,000 individuals across Cebu while addressing critical gaps in the region’s healthcare system.

CNU president Daniel Ariaso Sr. said the program’s health package provides comprehensive coverage for consultations, treatments, and essential services, easing the financial burden on recipients.

He said by focusing on preventive care, the program aims to address health issues early, reducing long-term medical costs.

“CNU’s pilot program will soon kickstart, serving 40,000 CNU faculty members, administrative personnel, school personnel, and other members of the community in Cebu City, and 10,000 each for its external campuses in the towns of Balamban and Medellin,” the CNU said.

It added that the towns of Alegria and Argao in the south and Catmon and Poro in the north will also each get an allocation of 10,000 beneficiaries. The towns are where the additional CNU campuses are eyed.

Among the healthcare services that could be availed for free under the program are Complete Blood Count(CBC), chest X-ray, ultrasound, creatinine tests, urinalysis, fecalysis, fasting blood sugar, and oral glucose tolerance tests.

How to avail

To access these services, individuals must first register with an accredited PhilHealth Konsulta Provider.

Once registered, they will become eligible for health risk screening, assessments, consultations, as well as selected laboratory tests, diagnostic services, and prescribed medications.

Meanwhile, Shain May, a resident and beneficiary of the “Konsulta sa Barangay” program, said she looks forward to accessing essential healthcare services that have been out of reach for her family.

“This program will lift the financial burden of medical expenses, allowing us to focus on preventive care and improve our overall health,” she said. / JBB