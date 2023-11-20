KonsultaMD seals groundbreaking partnerships with Etiqa and Lacson & Lacson for game-changing health plans, hassle-free healthcare

LEADING telemedicine provider KonsultaMD introduces its game-changing Health Plans feature in the Super App for hassle-free medical management, affirming its pledge to make healthcare more accessible to Filipinos.

The new feature elevates KonsultaMD’s end-to-end telehealth services by allowing users to link and manage multiple health plans within the app effortlessly, even adding dependents covered by their plans. It also removes the need to file a Letter of Authority (LOA) or Letter of Guarantee (LOG), making doctor consultations more seamless and convenient.

Amplifying its efforts, KonsultaMD has forged strategic partnerships with key players in the insurance sector starting with Etiqa Philippines, one of the leading providers of Group Health for multi-national and local corporations.