KonsultaMD, sendvia partner to provide healthcare to OFW families

TELEHEALTH provider KonsultaMD has joined forces with global online store SendVia to empower Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in nurturing thriving and financially resilient families across borders via thoughtful and transformative care products.

KonsultaMD and SendVia strive to provide peace of mind to families separated by distance, ensuring that OFWs can give their loved ones access to high-quality healthcare services whenever they need it despite geographical barriers.

Through the partnership, SendVia has expanded its offering of meaningful care products and services to include KonsultaMD’s Annual Family Health Plan vouchers.

The vouchers provide 24/7 online doctor consultations, in-clinic patient services, same-day medicine delivery, and convenient at-home diagnostics and wellness services. / PR