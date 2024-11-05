Korda is LPGA player of the year

SHIGA, Japan — Nelly Korda clinched her first award for LPGA player of the year on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, when it became mathematically impossible for anyone to catch her in the points-based competition.

Korda had to skip two tournaments during the Asia swing because of a minor neck injury that limited her practice. Ayaka Furue of Japan would have had to win the rest of the LPGA events to catch Korda. Furue tied for 10th in the Toto Japan Classic.

Korda won six times this year, including a major championship. She won five straight tournaments earlier in the season to tie the LPGA record.

She also represented the U.S. at the Paris Olympics and in the Solheim Cup.

“Winning the Rolex Player of the Year means so much to me,” Korda said in a statement. “This season had its highs and challenges, and I’m really grateful for everyone who helped me get here.”

This marks the second straight year an American player has won the biggest LPGA award. Lilia Vu won the award in 2023 on the strength of two majors. The last time Americans won LPGA player of the year in successive years was Betsy King in 1993 and Beth Daniel in 1994.

Korda, the No. 1 player in the women’s world rankings, still has two tournaments left as she tries to win the Race to CME Globe, which is decided in the season finale Nov. 21-24.

The prestigious Rolex Player of the Year award was introduced to the LPGA in 1966, and each year, the recipient earns one point toward the LPGA Hall of Fame. LPGA Tour players are awarded points at each official LPGA tournament based on top-10 finishes with the top points earner for the season taking home the honor each year.

Points are doubled at each of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships – The Chevron Championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the U.S. Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open. / AP