Korea brings K-culture to Cebu

THE Korean Cultural Center (KCC) is hosting the “K-Culture Next Door: 2024 Korea Festival” at SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing Atrium, on June 15-16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This public event marks the 75th anniversary of friendship between Korea and the Philippines. “Like neighbors, who are just a ‘doorbell’ away, Korea and the Philippines have influenced and supported each other through cultural exchange and interactions over the years,” the KCC said.

The festival celebrates cultural exchange and the friendship between Jeju and Cebu. Highlights include performances by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company, the University of Cebu Dance Company, and the K-Tigers, a pop taekwondo group with over 1.4 million YouTube subscribers. / KOC