Korea on my mind

Korea was cold and windy when we arrived in Incheon one early morning in December, but sooner than soon we found warmth and welcome in Courtyard by Marriott where we had a delectable buffet breakfast with our gracious host Julia Lee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bareumi Tours. I was with a group of travel movers from Cebu and Manila on a familiarization trip to different Korean destinations.

With the multi-story duty-free shop as the first stop of the day, our tour was off to a good start. Yes, shopping was the perk up we needed to offset our lack of sleep and the icy chill of winter. After a quickie spree we proceeded to Chuncheon, the capital city of Gangwon province about 50 miles away. The most popular tourist spot thereabouts is the Soyang River Sky Walk. It is a bridge-like walkway of transparent glass with steel railings that ends up in a circular plaza with an observatory. At 156 meters, it is the longest glass bridge in Korea and is used as a lake observation facility. Another favorite stop in the province is the BTS Bus Stop at Hyangho Beach which was featured in the music video “Spring Day” by BTS. We ended our day with a sumptuous buffet dinner (headlined by red snow crabs) at Tops 10 Hotel in Gangneung where we also spent the night.

Hourglass Park was our first destination on Day 2. It is said to be the largest hourglass device in the world with its hourglass clock measuring 8.06 meters in diameter and 3.2 meters in width. We continued our morning tour with a visit to the Guryongpo Japanese old village street in Pohang where traditional Japanese-style houses still stand. The area has become a popular