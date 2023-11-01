Korean bank keen to fund Samar coastal road project

THE 15-kilometer Samar Pacific Coastal Road 2 (SPCR 2) Project in Northern Samar has moved closer to realization after representatives of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) signed documents for its potential funding Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

The project will boost the economic opportunities in the Eastern Visayas Region as it will facilitate connectivity between Laoang island and mainland Samar through the construction of two bridges, the 800-meter Laoang 2 Bridge and the 605-meter Calomotan Bridge, the DPWH said in a statement.

The project will also involve the improvement of the existing roads from the Catarman-Laoang Road Junction to the Laoang-Palapag Road Junction.

Kexim is the agency for the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Government of Korea.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain and EDCF Director Tae-Bum Kim signed on Friday the Minutes of Discussion, a milestone in the planning and financing of the SPCR 2 Project, at the end of a Kexim appraisal mission.

The Kexim team checked out the proposed road alignment in the towns of Laoang and Palapag, Northern Samar last Oct. 25 and 26.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the SPCR 2 Project forms part of the circumferential road loop of Samar Island and complements the recently completed Samar Pacific Coastal Road 1 Project.

The SPCR 2 Project is among the 197 infrastructure flagship projects under the Marcos administration’s “Build, Better, More” program.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave the go signal for the SPCR 2 Project during a National Economic and Development Authority Board Meeting in Malacañang last July 19, five days after the inauguration of the 11.6-kilometer SPCR Phase 1 Project in Palapag, Northern Samar funded by the Philippine Government with assistance from Kexim.

Other DPWH flagship projects assisted by the Korean government are the 3.17-kilometer Panguil Bay Bridge Project that will link Tangub City in Misamis Occidental to the Municipality of Tubod in Lanao del Norte slated to open by the first half of 2024, and the Pampanga Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation.