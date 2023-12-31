Korean firms to design bridges linking Panay, Negros, Guimaras

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has signed the P2.671 billion contract agreement for the detailed engineering design (DED) of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island (PGN) Bridges Project in Western Visayas.

The project involves the construction of two sea-crossing bridges and connecting roads that will link Metro Iloilo of Panay Island to Guimaras Island Province and Negros Island, and cut the travel time from Panay Island to Negros Island from four hours via ferry, to just one hour by land using the PGN Island Bridges.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan approved on Dec. 20, 2023 the Contract for Consultant’s Services of Yooshin Engineering Corp. in a joint venture with Kyong-Ho Engineering and Architects Co. Ltd., Dohwa Engineering Co. Ltd., Soosung Engineering Co. Ltd., and Dasan Consultants Co. Ltd. for the DED and tender assistance, the DPWH said in a statement.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil Sadain and joint venture engineering firms authorized representative Jeong Hwan Kim signed the contract.

The engineering services will be funded by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the official export credit agency of South Korea, from the Official Development Assistance of Economic Development Cooperation Fund Loan Agreement No. PHL-23, Sadain said.

The target is to finish the DED in 2025. Civil works will follow from 2025-2032 for the construction of the 32.47-kilometer project.

The estimated civil works cost is P57.702 billion for the 13-kilometer Panay-Guimaras Islands link designated as Section A of the project, and P109.76 billion for the longer 19.47-kilometer Guimaras-Negros Islands bridge, designated as Section B of the project.