Korean grocery raided for selling unlicensed products

A KOREAN grocery store along Pope John Paul Avenue in Barangay Luz, Cebu City was raided by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit for allegedly selling unregistered luncheon meat products without authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The operation, conducted around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, was part of CIDG-Mandaue Field Unit’s Oplan Mega Shoppers and targeted Moa Mart Korean Grocery.

Authorities seized 211 boxes of luncheon meat bearing labels written in Korean characters, with an estimated value of P700,000.

Arrested was the store manager, Lee Lebuna, 32, a resident of Jibao-an, Pavia, Iloilo.

CIDG Central Visayas (CIDG 7) investigators said they received information that the store had been selling luncheon meat products without FDA authorization for distribution and sale in the Philippines.

Under Philippine regulations, imported food products must secure the necessary permits and approvals from the FDA before they can be legally sold in the country.

Following the report, CIDG 7 personnel conducted intelligence monitoring and surveillance. After validating the information, they coordinated with the Cebu City Police Office’s Tactical Operations Center and the FDA Regional Office 7 to carry out an entrapment operation.

An undercover operative purchased the products, after which authorities identified themselves and informed the store manager that he was being arrested for allegedly selling unauthorized Korean luncheon meat products.

Verification by the FDA Regional Office 7 showed that the seized products did not have a valid Certificate of Product Registration (CPR).

Authorities also said the store failed to present a License to Operate (LTO), FDA permits, and other documents proving the legality of selling the imported products.

Investigators added that the store had reportedly been selling various Korean products, including luncheon meat items, for some time without the required government permits.

Lebuna is now under the custody of CIDG 7 and is facing charges for violating Section 11(a) of Republic Act 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009. (AYB)