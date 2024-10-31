Korean national attacked by another Korean who failed to pay debt

A KOREAN national landed in a hospital after being attacked by another Korean who became enraged when the former asked him to pay his P1 million debt.

The incident happened on Pacaña Street, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, while they were inside a van.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Jungyul, a single man staying at a hotel in Barangay Mabolo.

The suspect was identified as Lee Jihwan.

Investigation by the Labangon Police Station 10 revealed that the victim had just arrived in Cebu City to meet a man named Henry Sim, who reportedly owed him P1 million.

The victim went to a hotel where Sim was staying when Jihwan came with another man. Sim and Jihwan agreed to transfer the P1 million to the victim's account.

But the victim became suspicious when he was taken for a ride in a black van that drove around aimlessly before reaching Pacaña Street.

There, a heated argument ensued, and Jihwan allegedly pulled out a small axe and attacked the victim.

The victim sustained multiple wounds on different parts of his body and quickly exited the van to seek help from passerbsy.

Shortly after, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and police officers arrived, and the victim was taken to a private hospital.

The suspect and his companion remained at large. (DVG)