Korean national dies in shootout after alleged robbery; 2 others nabbed

A KOREAN national died and two others were arrested following a shootout with police who responded to a robbery targeting another Korean national in Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Sun Yong Choi from South Korea. Arrested were Yong Hee Kim, 45, and Jun Hee Kim, 49.

Mabolo Police Station chief Maj. Romeo Caacoy Jr. said the suspects barged into the house of a 43-year-old businesswoman from Korea, who was with her two Filipina housemaids. Caacoy did not release the identity of the Korean businesswoman.

The victims called for help from their neighbors, who then called the Mabolo Police Station.

Operatives from the Mabolo Police Station and the Regional Intelligence Unit responded. After arriving outside the businesswoman’s house, the police ordered the suspects to surrender.

The Korean suspects did not surrender. They opened fire, which led to a shootout that injured a police staff sergeant and killed one of the suspects, according to Caacoy.

The wounded cop was rushed to the nearest hospital and was reported to be in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The police recovered P200,000 in cash, three firearms and two Patek Philippe watches and pieces of jewelry worth P25 million.

Before going to the subdivision, Caacoy said the suspects had reportedly stayed at a hotel in Barangay Mabolo.

Caacoy said they are still conducting a background investigation on the suspects.

“We are still investigating to find out whether they were doing business or working here,” Caacoy said in Cebuano.

After the incident, a Korean embassy representative visited the Mabolo Police Station.

However, he declined to comment on the incident when reporters tried to interview him.

The two suspects also refused to speak.

The Mabolo police are now preparing to file charges for robbery and frustrated homicide against the two suspects. / AYB, TPT