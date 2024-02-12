Korean national drowns in Moalboal

According to the front desk officer of the place where Youngkil stayed, they did not notice the foreigner when he went outside to swim as he used the other door. His towel and slippers were found outside.

The body was found by a fisherman around 12:50 p.m.

The fisherman, identified as Benjamin Tim-tim Pocong, 43, saw the foreigner floating, but he thought he was snorkeling.

He later asked for help when he noticed Youngkil not moving. Two other foreigners came to help.

Personnel of the Moalboal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office brought the victim to Badian District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted on the body to determine what caused Youngkil s death.

Initial investigation revealed that the fatality had difficulty lying on his back due to backache. (GPL/LMY)