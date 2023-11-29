Korean national drowns in pool in Moalboal town

A KOREAN national drowned in a beach resort’s swimming pool in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The victim was identified Dalwon Soo, 25.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Captain Etelberto Timagos, the chief of the Moalboal Police Station, said there was no foul play in the death of the victim.

Timagos said the victim accidentally drowned while taking a bath in the pool with his mother and friends.

The mother disclosed that her son swam in the swimming pool up to nine feet deep.

She claimed that since her son could swim, it didn't bother her.

However, after a few minutes, they noticed the victim floating lifeless with blood seeping from his nose.

It was discovered that the victim was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the tragedy, and that there was no lifeguard assigned to the area. (With TPT)