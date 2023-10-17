Korean national drowns while swimming in Camotes

A MALE Korean national drowned while swimming at a beach in San Francisco town, Camotes Island.

Police Staff Sergeant Roldan Florentino of San Francisco Municipal Police Station identified the victim as Cho Jungchum, 37, single.

Florentino said the victim and fellow Koreans were swimming at the Mangodlong Paradise Beach Resort at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in breast-deep water when the incident occurred.

The resort’s lifeguard as well as the island’s rescue team rescued Jungchum and brought him to the Camotes District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by his attending physician.

Police thought Jungchum may have drowned after being pulled by the strong water current into a deeper portion of the sea.