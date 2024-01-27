Cebu

Korean national falls to death from Mactan hotel

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu map.
Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu map. (Google Maps)

A KOREAN national lost his life after falling from the second floor of a hotel in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, at dawn on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The victim, Gunhee Kim, 27, single, succumbed to severe injuries to his body.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Wilson Malnegro, investigator of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 2, based on the CCTV footage of the said establishment, the victim climbed and descended from the second-floor railing several times until he accidentally fell,

The victim’s friends, who are also Koreans, said that they had been drinking with Kim before the incident.

The victim was rushed to the ARC Hospital in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, where he expired a few moments later. (DVG, TPT)

