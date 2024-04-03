Korean national who allegedly robbed fellow Korean dies in shootout with police, 2 others arrested

A KOREAN national died, while his two other companions were arrested following a shootout with the police who responded to the robbery of another Korean national inside the Maria Luisa Subdivision at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The deceased was identified as Sun Yong Choi, 47, from South Korea, while those who fell to the authorities were Yong Hee Kim, 45, and Jun Hee Kim, 49.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, the suspects barged into the house of a 43-year-old businesswoman from Korea, who was with her two Filipina housemaids.

The victims yelled for help from their neighbors, who then called the Mabolo police station.

The Mabolo police and the operatives of the Regional Intelligence Unit responded quickly and ordered the suspects to surrender, but the latter opened fire, which led to a shootout that injured a police staff sergeant and killed one of the suspects.

The wounded cop was rushed to the nearest hospital and was thought to be in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The police recovered P200,000 in cash, three firearms and two Patek Philippe watches and pieces of jewelry worth P25 million.

The suspects reportedly stayed at a hotel in Barangay Mabolo.

Caacoy said they are still conducting a background investigation on the suspects.

“We are still investigating to find out whether they are doing business or working here,” Caacoy said in Cebuano.

After the incident, a Korean embassy representative who remained anonymous paid a visit to the Mabolo Police Station.

However, he declined to comment on the incident when interviewed by the media.

The two suspects also refused to speak.

The Mabolo police are now preparing to file charges for robbery and frustrated homicide against the two suspects. (AYB, TPT)