Korean series ‘Absolute Value of Romance’ gets release date

PRIME Video has announced the upcoming release of “Absolute Value of Romance,” a Korean coming-of-age series set to premiere on April 17, 2026.

Blending humor, romance and coming-of-age storytelling, the series follows a young aspiring writer navigating high school life, friendships and relationships.

The drama stars Kim Hyang Gi (“At Eighteen,” “Along with the Gods”), alongside Cha Hak-yeon, Kim Jae-hyun, Son Jeong-hyuk, Kim Dong-gyu, Kim Sohee and Singaporean actress Gladys Bay.

The story centers on Yeo Eui-ju, an ordinary high school student who secretly lives a double life as a web novelist. While she struggles to gain attention for her writing, her life takes an unexpected turn when four new teachers arrive at her school, becoming her unlikely muses.

The series is directed by Lee Tae-gon (“Hello My Twenties!”) and written by Lee Min-ju. / PR