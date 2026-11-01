Korean stars Song Ji Ho and Kim So Ri tie the knot

SOUTH Korean actor Song Ji Ho has married his longtime girlfriend, singer-actress Kim So Ri.

The wedding took place on Oct. 23, 2026, at Samcheonggak in Seoul, South Korea. Photos from the ceremony were shared on Kim’s Instagram account on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Song Ji Ho first gained recognition for his role in the 2013 film “Friend: The Great Legacy.” He has since appeared in several Korean television dramas, including “Stranger” (2017), “Doctor Cha” (2023), “Lovely Runner” (2024) and “My Beloved Thief” (2026).

Meanwhile, Kim So Ri entered the entertainment industry in 2016 as a member of the female duo CocoSori and later joined Real Girls Project.

She also appeared in the reality shows “Somebody 2” and “MIXNINE,” as well as the drama “The Idolmaster KR. / TRC S