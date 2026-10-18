Korean wastewater system tested in Lapu-Lapu City

UP TO 50,000 liters of wastewater a day can be treated by a Korean-developed system now being tested in Lapu-Lapu City and its developers are looking at hotels and resorts as possible users.

The Department of Science and Technology (Dost) 7 said in a press statement that the demonstration plant uses a membrane bioreactor (MBR) system housed in a 40-foot container.

Conventional wastewater treatment facilities may need several structures. Here, all the treatment components sit inside the container, which could make the system suitable for hotels and resorts with limited space.

The plant was presented during the completion ceremony and technical seminar for the 50-cubic-meter-per-day Containerized MBR Wastewater Treatment Demonstration Plant on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, in Cebu City.

Dost 7 Director Tristan Abando spoke on the need for wastewater treatment technologies, while South Korean technology firm HifilM Inc. presented the system and how it operates. A site visit to the plant in Lapu-Lapu City followed on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The demonstration is a partnership of Dost 7, HifilM, Suki Trading Corp./Vic Metal Fabrication and Environmental Services Inc. and the Korea Environmental Professional Engineers Association.

The Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute is the project’s main source of support. The project is part of a Korean national research and development initiative that includes field testing in the Philippines.

How it works

According to the presentation, wastewater first passes through equipment that removes larger solids and grease.

Biological treatment follows, in which microorganisms break down organic matter and other pollutants over four stages with varying oxygen conditions. The water is then filtered through membranes with openings of about 0.1 micrometer, which retain fine particles and microorganisms while letting treated water through.

The HifilM system uses moving membranes to keep dirt from building up on their surface, which can lower filtration efficiency. This could also reduce the power needed for membrane cleaning.

Test results

Provisional field measurements taken in August showed that the treated wastewater had chemical oxygen demand levels below the applicable Philippine standard.

Nitrate nitrogen levels were typically around 10 milligrams per liter, below the limit of 20 milligrams per liter. Total phosphorus was measured at or below two milligrams per liter.

After further testing, the project partners are looking into introducing standardized systems with capacities of 50 and 100 cubic meters per day for hotels and resorts in the Philippines. The technology could also be an option for local government units and other establishments that must work within space limits.

The project is also assessing whether treated wastewater can be reused for irrigation and other non-potable purposes. Further testing is needed before such uses can be considered.

Moving membranes in the HifilM system help prevent buildup on the membrane surface and could reduce the power needed for cleaning. / DPC