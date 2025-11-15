Korina Sanchez honors late Rosa Rosal

Sanchez and Rosal had a history of collaboration on many Philippine Red Cross blood donation drives. The journalist found powerful inspiration in the humanitarian's life.

"Tita Rose Rosal and I collaborated on many charity projects together for blood donations to the Red Cross. And in her life story I found an inspiration every woman must have. Widowed early. Never remarried. Dedicated the rest of her life to public service."

The Philippine Red Cross announced her passing on Saturday. She was 97.

"For over 7 decades, Gov. Rosal devoted her life to the service of the Red Cross. She championed voluntary blood donation across the country, strengthened PRC’s welfare services, and used every platform she had to promote compassion, volunteerism, and the protection of the most vulnerable," the PRC said in a statement.

(CLC)