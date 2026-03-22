Korina Sanchez stuns netizens with beach photos

BROADCAST journalist Korina Sanchez-Roxas drew attention online after sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit at the beach.

In a social media post, the 61-year-old television host showcased her figure, earning praise from netizens.

“Blue on blue on blue on blue. Lovettt,” she captioned the post.

“So pretty,” and “Love this!” were among the comments, while others noted her dedication to maintaining her health.

Sanchez currently hosts the revived program “Face-to-Face with Ate Koring,” which premiered March 16, 2026 on TV5. / TRC S