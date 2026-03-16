Koronel says she is happy staying single

Veteran actress Hilda Koronel said she is content with being single at this stage of her life.

At 69, the actress admitted she no longer plans to enter another relationship.

“Don’t get me wrong. But after so many husbands, I’m done. Napagod na ako,” Koronel said in an interview with Pep.ph.

“Ayoko nang magluto uli, di ba? Parang iyong role na iyon — magluluto ka, maggo-grocery ako, magpaplantsa ako. Tama na iyon!” she added.

Koronel recently returned to the Philippines for her comeback film “Sisa.”

Her husband Ralph Moore died in 2023. The couple had no children together.

According to records, Koronel has three children with her first husband, actor Jay Ilagan, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1992. She also has three other children from past relationships.

When asked if she still receives suitors, Koronel replied: “Never mind! I don’t care! Tapos na ako. Ayoko na. I’m done.”

Aside from Koronel, the historical thriller drama “Sisa” also stars Eugene Domingo and Jennica Garcia and is directed by Jun Robles Lana. / TRC S