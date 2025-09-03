KPO firm expands academic linkages in Cebu to shape future tech talent

KNOWLEDGE process outsourcing firm EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS) is expanding its academic linkages to ensure a more seamless career transition for future professionals, as it deepens collaborations with Cebu universities and ramps up mentorship and recruitment initiatives in the region.

The global delivery network of over 78,000 professionals has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of San Carlos to co-develop a ServiceNow elective within the academic curriculum, equipping students with industry-grade skills in emerging digital technologies.

Earlier this year, EY GDS also collaborated with Cebu Institute of Technology-University for a pilot program, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Cebu’s talent pipeline.

“Through these activities, we’re proud to help shape the next generation of tech talent in Cebu, and we see incredible promise in what this community can achieve on the global stage,” said Dench Decino, EY GDS Philippines location leader.

Fresh from being named Technology Company of the Year at SOLAIA: The IT-BPM Awards 2025, EY GDS Philippines also played a key role in the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) regional roadshow in Cebu.

Its initiatives included campus career awareness activities and the pilot hackathon “Can You HackIT? The IBPAP Challenge,” where an EY-mentored team reached the top five among 28 participants.

“Upskilling our people on artificial intelligence is not just about future-proofing their careers and capabilities. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to innovation, excellence and the ability to thrive in a fast-changing digital landscape,” Decino emphasized in his keynote address, “Human-AI Collaboration as the Future of Work.”

EY mentors likewise underscored Cebu’s untapped potential.

“It was incredibly inspiring to witness the raw talent and innovative thinking from all the teams,” said Dorinel Senilong, part of EY GDS’s consulting digital engineering team. “Seeing our team translate their ideas into a viable solution and reach the top five was a testament to the potential that thrives right here in Cebu.”

Beyond skills training, EY GDS is strengthening its recruitment reach. At the roadshow’s career awareness day, its team introduced students to global operations while highlighting exciting career paths in Cebu for fresh graduates.

These initiatives align with the IT-BPM industry’s broader push to bridge the talent gap in high-demand fields such as AI, data science and cloud technologies, while positioning Cebu as a competitive hub for world-class digital services. / KOC