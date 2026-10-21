‘KPop Demon Hunters’ star Ejae marries producer

K-POP star Ejae married her longtime partner and producer, Samuel Kim, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

Ejae and Samuel got engaged in January, just days before Ejae won Best Original Song at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards for “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Ejae provided the singing voice for the lead character in the hit animated musical action-adventure film from Netflix and Sony Pictures.

Samuel played a significant role in Ejae’s career, arranging, composing and producing her songs for the film’s soundtrack, which includes the hit song “Golden.”

Ejae and Samuel began dating in May 2017 after meeting during a songwriting session. / TRC