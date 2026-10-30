Kris Aquino gets candid about her unexpected request to doctor

KRIS AQUINO revealed that she asked her doctor to kiss her on the lips before undergoing surgery.

“You have to kiss me and you have to kiss me on the lips,” Kris said during her interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“I will not name the doctor, and this is not the doctor who was my boyfriend. This is a very well-respected doctor. We would all laugh because I had already been given anesthesia, but it hadn’t fully taken effect yet, so I was still somewhat awake. Then I saw him, and I knew how busy he was,” she added.

“He’s really highly respected, and he’s a department head. Anyway, if I say which department he’s the head of, everyone, at least in the medical community, would know who he is. And then I would say, ‘You have to kiss me and you have to kiss me on the lips. Okay?’”

However, her son, Bimby, objected, saying, “Mama, not on the lips! Only on the cheeks!”

“And then after that, I said, ‘Bimb! We’re adults. He can kiss me on the lips!’” Kris recalled.

Bimby’s response was, “Mama, you’re really embarrassing! Stop and don’t embarrass him!”

The doctor, meanwhile, suggested that they wait until after the surgery. Kris then asked him to hold her hand instead.

“And then I said, ‘Holding hands na lang. Hold my hand.’ I didn’t realize it until it was told to me afterward. I was so embarrassed,” Kris said with a laugh.

“We held hands until I fell asleep. Then I underwent a two-and-a-half-hour operation, and he waited until it was over. We all left together, and since then, he has never replied to my messages. Maybe he thought, ‘That girl is weird! I don’t want her as a patient anymore!’

“Maybe you would find it weird, too, right? You’re about to undergo surgery, and you’re still asking for a kiss on the lips. And Bimb says, ‘Mama, it’s okay to kiss on the lips if it’s a kissing scene in a movie. This is not a movie!’” the Queen of All Media said, bursting into laughter. / TRC S