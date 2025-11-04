Kris Aquino wants to go out — even in a wheelchair

IN her latest Instagram post, Kris Aquino shared her “checklist” of places she’d like to live in — with her sons Josh and Bimby, and trusted aide Alvin.

“Our mom had already died and I remember taking so many rides with Alvin all over the Philippines… prosperous and obviously maganda ang trabaho ni mayor at lalo na ni GOV kung may nadaanan kaming BDO, Union Bank, or East West… Starbucks, McDonald’s and Jollibee face to face and even better if there was Max’s Fried Chicken,” she wrote.

Aside from those, Kris said she prefers places with reliable cell signal and fast internet.

“I need my wheelchair, no sun exposure, I bathe seated, yet my checklist on November 13 will have all I need. If you see someone in a colorful mask, an orange wheelchair, shopping for groceries and toilet paper — that’s me, hindi ako snob,” she added.

Kris also remembered her late brother, former President Noynoy Aquino, saying:

“P.S. Noy, your beloved room gets the least light… The two boys and I will sleep there. Your face and your ‘behave Kristina, Joshy, Bimb!’ We miss you.” / HBL