Kris Aquino’s ‘Eat Bulaga!’ appearance draws 25 million views

AFTER several days of guest co-hosting by her son Bimby, Kris Aquino made a surprise appearance on Eat Bulaga! on Thursday, June 25, 2026, creating a major buzz online.

During the show, Kris jokingly told Ryzza Mae Dizon, “Give your future mother-in-law a kiss.”

She also offered words of encouragement to the young TV host.

“I love you. To those I’ve heard have been bullying you, don’t mind them because success is the best revenge. The man you’ve become close to... I think it’s because someone has been making you even more beautiful,” Kris told Ryzza before glancing at Bimby.

Kris did not identify the people she was referring to. However, on June 20, Kim Chiu jokingly mentioned Ryzza Mae’s name during a skit with Brent Manalo in the LaroLaro Pick segment of It’s Showtime.

Although Kris appeared only briefly on “Eat Bulaga!,” the segment reportedly garnered 25 million combined digital views.

Kris also proudly shared that she personally bought the shirt Bimby wore, which featured the letter “R” for Ryzza.

“You know, I’m his wardrobe stylist. So when I saw that it had the letter ‘R,’ I bought it immediately,” she said.

The Queen of All Media also hinted that she would like to guest co-host “Eat Bulaga!” herself.

“I love you to all the Dabarkads! Can I guest co-host next time?” she asked.

When Joey de Leon joked that Ryzza would become “Ryzza Mae Aquino” if she and Bimby ended up together, Kris quickly corrected him, saying, “Ryzza Mae Cojuangco Aquino.”

The nickname “MaeBy” was coined for the rumored love team of Bimby and Ryzza Mae after their interaction during Ryzza’s 21st birthday celebration on June 12, 2026. / TRC S