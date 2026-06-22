Kris Lawrence, Katrina Halili clarify ‘real score’

FORMER couple Katrina Halili and Kris Lawrence clarified that despite their closeness, they are not back together and have no “label” on their current relationship.

However, when asked if there is a chance of reconciliation, the R&B singer said he is open to it and would not waste the opportunity if it comes.

“If I am given a second chance, it’s something that I am not going to mess up. Something that I’m not going to mess up. It’s one of those situations where (I’m like) ‘Don’t mess this up Kris’,” he said in an interview with “Hot Takes.”

He also expressed gratitude that Katrina allowed him to be involved in co-parenting their child, who is a special child.

“I thought that was a very mature decision and I’m very, very grateful that happened because now I’m there. Whatever distance I had before, I’m making up for it now,” Kris said.

Kris and Katrina separated in 2014 after five years of being together. But earlier this year, many netizens noticed their closeness again after several viral videos circulated online.

“Honestly, I’m super grateful but we don’t really know what we’re doing. We have our team and it’s just an open camera, just rolling all the time and those are the clips we post. Honestly, what you see is what you get,” he added. / TRC