Kristine causes class suspensions, stranding of passengers

TROPICAL storm Kristine has caused widespread disruption across Central Visayas, stranding 155 passengers and prompting class suspensions in several cities in Cebu as of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

Among those affected are 87 members of the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival contingent, who remain stranded in Gubat, Sorsogon, after participating in the 50th Kasanggayahan Festival.

The group, part of a larger 329-member delegation that secured fourth place in the competition, is currently being housed at Gubat National High School, according to Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office head Garry Lao.

Lao coordinated with the Provincial Government of Sorsogon to ensure the group’s safety. They were advised to remain in Gubat until the weather improves.

The City Governments of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu also announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas reported 155 passengers, along with vessels and rolling cargoes, stranded due to Kristine.

Heavy rainfall advisories

The Department of Transportation and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration have issued heavy rainfall advisories.

Alerts were raised in several areas as follows:

Red alert: Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo City and Tabogon.

Orange alert: Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Tabuelan and Borbon.

Yellow alert: Pilar, Tudela, Poro, San Francisco, Asturias, Carmen, Danao City and Compostela.

The heavy rainfall advisory was issued at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with data monitored between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the center of Kristine was estimated to be 390 kilometers east of the Philippines. The storm is expected to make landfall in Isabela in Luzon early Thursday, Oct. 24. / CDF, DPC, CAV, EHP