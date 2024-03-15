KRNA tackles self-doubt with single, ‘I’m Wrong’

FAN favorite dreampop band KRNA recently released its newest track, “I’m Wrong,” which is now available on all major streaming and digital music platforms since March 8, 2024. The new track is the second single released off the band’s much anticipated full length album Kireina, which is posed for a mid-2024 release.

“I’m Wrong” follows the critically acclaimed track “Dream Again,” released in October last year, which received a nod as one of the top Filiipino songs of 2023 in the yearend rundown for both CNN Philippines Life and Billboard Philippines.

The song delves into themes of self-doubt and despair. “Every decision, failure or even success,” vocalist and songwriter KC Salazar mused, “we question if we deserve them.” The emotion translated well into a song, the arrangement of which began as a completely different track from a discontinued collaboration.

The production process for “I’m Wrong” likewise deviated from KRNA’s previous approaches.

“This was the first song where I recorded vocals and guitars at home,” shared Salazar. “We recorded in a professional studio, but decided we loved the feel and sound of the demo vocals, so I re-recorded the whole thing at home.” The track also marks the first time the band collaborated with renowned musician and producer Jerome Velasco at the helm of mixing and mastering.

On the visual components of “I’m Wrong,” KRNA continues their partnership with long time collaborator and Melt Records creative director, PJ Ong of Inodoro, who also designed the cover art for “Dream Again,” as well as the band’s past releases, “In Time” and The River Gold EP (2018). The unconventional typography juxtaposed against a hazy image embodies the song’s ethereal arrangement and the deep emotions embedded in its words.

Its long awaited full length album, Kireina, will be available in both digital platforms and on 12” vinyl.