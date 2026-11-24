Korean express facial brand Kskin Philippines is expanding its presence in Cebu with the opening of its second branch at SM City Cebu, bringing its signature 15-minute facial treatments closer to more Cebuanos.

Following the opening of its first Cebu branch at SM Seaside City Cebu on April 29, 2026, the new location marks another milestone in Kskin's expansion across the Visayas.

Making skincare more convenient

For busy professionals, students, and mallgoers, finding time for regular skincare can be challenging.

Kskin offers an alternative to traditional facial experiences through its Korean Express Facial concept, designed around convenience, simplicity, and transparent pricing.

With treatments starting at ₱699 and taking approximately 15 minutes, customers can enjoy facial care suited to different skin concerns without having to schedule appointments or commit to treatment packages.

The concept follows a straightforward approach: customers can walk-in, select a treatment, and enjoy their facial without the lengthy time commitment often associated with traditional skincare services. Beyond convenience, Kskin emphasizes the importance of delivering a quality skincare experience within a shorter treatment time.