Korean express facial brand Kskin Philippines is expanding its presence in Cebu with the opening of its second branch at SM City Cebu, bringing its signature 15-minute facial treatments closer to more Cebuanos.
Following the opening of its first Cebu branch at SM Seaside City Cebu on April 29, 2026, the new location marks another milestone in Kskin's expansion across the Visayas.
Making skincare more convenient
For busy professionals, students, and mallgoers, finding time for regular skincare can be challenging.
Kskin offers an alternative to traditional facial experiences through its Korean Express Facial concept, designed around convenience, simplicity, and transparent pricing.
With treatments starting at ₱699 and taking approximately 15 minutes, customers can enjoy facial care suited to different skin concerns without having to schedule appointments or commit to treatment packages.
The concept follows a straightforward approach: customers can walk-in, select a treatment, and enjoy their facial without the lengthy time commitment often associated with traditional skincare services. Beyond convenience, Kskin emphasizes the importance of delivering a quality skincare experience within a shorter treatment time.
Bringing Korean express facials closer to Cebuanos
Kskin's expansion to SM City Cebu builds on its presence at SM Seaside City Cebu, providing customers with another accessible location to experience its services.
The brand aims to make professional facial care easier to incorporate into everyday routines, whether during a shopping trip, after work, or between errands. With its combination of Korean skincare technology, express treatments, and a walk-in service model, Kskin continues to introduce a different approach to facial care in the Philippine market.
Grand opening offers
To celebrate the opening of its SM City Cebu branch, Kskin is treating customers to special grand opening offers.
Enjoy more treats with Kskin’s grand opening offers! Get a FREE Eye Care Add-On with any facial treatment and a FREE Brightening Mask Box with any skincare product. Avail of both and take home both complimentary treats.
On top of that, senior citizens can enjoy a FREE Neck Care Treatment at all Kskin branches, subject to the promotion’s terms and conditions.
Customers can visit Kskin at SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu to experience its Korean Express Facial treatments, offering a quick, convenient, and effective approach to skincare.
The offers are subject to the promotion's official validity period and terms and conditions.
For more information about treatments, prices, and branch locations, visit www.kskinfacial.com/ph or follow Kskin Philippines on its official social media pages. (Sponsored Content)