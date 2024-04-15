Cebu

Kudos to campus journalists

By Renester P. Suralta

OVER a thousand young and aspiring journalists from Central Visayas participated in the Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) held on April 9-12, 2024.

The event was sponsored by the Department of Education (DepEd) 7 and hosted by School Division Office (SDO) Talisay City, Cebu.

Skillful writers and future journalists from public and private elementary and secondary schools across the 20 SDOs in Region 7 participated in the conference.

The annual activity aims to demonstrate an understanding of campus journalism through the skillful execution of various platforms; recognize the role of journalism in advocating social consciousness and environmental awareness; foster camaraderie and enrich learning experiences through healthy and friendly competition; and provide learners opportunities to use the skills learned in campus journalism for future careers.

Here are the top winners in the secondary level individual category: (English and Filipino) News Writing -- Gabriel Elorde (Bogo City) and Clouie Su-od (Tanjay City); Feature Writing -- Queen Tiffany Tuban (Talisay City) and Felmark Tinaytinay (Negros Oriental); Editorial Writing -- Maria Khazandra Abonin (Dumaguete City) and Dhel Sue Cabiara (Siquijor Division); Sports Writing -- Roman Christian Ranada (Toledo City) and Joey Emmanuele Cabarrubias (Cebu City); Copy Reading and Headline Writing -- Isabelle Mercado (Cebu Province) and Shane Li Keziah/Denise Aloba (Mandaue City); Science and Technology Writing -- Eanna Gabrielle Pilapil (Cebu City) and Rhovi Mary Yongcot (Cebu City); Photojournalism -- Megan Repollo (Carcar City) and Ellyren Bucao Jr. (Talisay City); Editorial Cartooning -- John Paul Barette (Negros Oriental), Sophia Louise Invento ( Lapu-Lapu City) and Jacob Dwyne Ebesa (Bais City); Column Writing -- Satsuki Jean Uchima (Guihulngan City) and Resty Birth Lazarte (Talisay City).

For secondary best school paper and sections: Best School Paper in Region 7 -- "Tinig Iskolar" (Cebu City); Best Layout and Page Design Section -- "Kampilan" (Bohol) and "The Harvest" (Cebu Province); Best Feature Section -- "Ang Kampilan" (Bohol) and "The Harvest" (Cebu Province); Best Sports Section -- "Tinig Iskolar" (Cebu City) and The Scholar's Voice (Cebu City); Best Science and Technology Section -- "Tinig Iskolar" (Cebu City) and "The Scholar's Voice" (Cebu City); Best Editorial Section -- "The Scholar's Voice" (Cebu City) and "Tinig Iskolar"(Cebu City); Best News Section -- "The Scholar's Voice" (Cebu City).

For the elementary level individual category: News Writing – Arnie Nazeryn Espellarga (Mandaue City) and Mary Shane Monasque (Lapu-Lapu City); Feature Writing -- Shaneiah Ann Argoncillo (Toledo City) and Schoen Riezah Pestano (Lapu-Lapu City); Editorial Writing -- Anika Vittoria Roma (Dumaguete City) and Angel Mische Red (Mandaue City); Sports Writing -- Mikhaella Jeiana Genita (Bohol) and Rhianne Louise Artigas (Lapu-Lapu City); Copy Reading and Headline Writing -- Xythia Paler (Mandaue City) and Melbie Racoma (Cebu City); Science and Technology Writing -- Naomi Annika Caparas (Cebu City) and Antonette Lee Pantallano (Mandaue City); Photojournalism -- Danae Mishka Campoy (Dumaguete City) and Julliene Hart Tubio (Negros Oriental); Column Writing -- Denniese Kaye Sarmiento (Dumaguete City) and Frances Aeza Bella Lamoste (Tagbilaran City); Editorial Cartooning -- Khristienne Aldee Candole (Tagbilaran City)

For elementary best school paper and sections: Best School Paper Region 7 -- "The Chroniclers" (Bogo City) and "Ang Tulay" (Lapu-Lapu City); Best Editorial Sections -- The Ignite Ignatians (Talisay City) and "Ang Tulay" (Lapu-Lapu City); Best in Science and Technology Section -- "The Chroniclers" (Bogo City) and "Ang Tulay" (Lapu-Lapu City); Best in Sports Section -- "Linkages" (Lapu-Lapu City) and Best Feature Section -- "The Mango Buzz" (Negros Oriental)

This year’s theme: Galing, Talino, at Husay ng mga Batang Makabansa sa Diwa ng Matatag na Adhika (Talent, Intelligence, and Talent of National Youth in the Spirit of Strong Aspirations).

