‘Kumbati Cebu’ rehab framework expanded

THE Cebu Provincial Government has expanded the scope of its post-disaster rehabilitation program to include recovery efforts for areas affected by typhoon Tino and typhoon Uwan, following widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage across the province.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order (EO) 72 on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, which broadens the mandate of the “Kumbati Cebu” Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Framework originally established for the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on September 30.

The EO was noted during the Provincial Board regular session on Monday, Nov. 17.

The integration of typhoon-related interventions will allow the Kumbati Cebu Task Force and its cluster system to consolidate resources, harmonize planning, and ensure coordinated implementation of all recovery efforts.

Unified strategy

Under the expanded framework, all existing thematic clusters—such as infrastructure, health services, social services, environment, economic recovery, information and communications, camp management, and lifeline utilities—are directed to incorporate typhoon-related rehabilitation activities into their programs.

These include the restoration of damaged roads, bridges, and schools; reactivation of health services; livelihood restoration; debris clearing; slope stabilization; business continuity support; utilities restoration; and management of evacuation centers.

EO 72 also reorganizes the cluster structure to reflect new responsibilities.

The Provincial Engineering Office, Provincial Health Office, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, and other agencies will serve as cluster leads, supported by national government agencies and LGUs.

Private sector representatives lawyer Aristotle Batuhan and Kim Burden Gothong will assist the task force.

Local chief executives are ordered to integrate typhoon recovery programs into their respective local rehabilitation plans, aligned with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Provincial Engineering Office will provide technical assistance to LGUs revising their plans.

The EO also mandates the provincial government to mobilize local, national, and international resources for typhoon recovery efforts and requires all agencies and clusters to submit periodic and terminal reports on rehabilitation activities to the Office of the Governor. / CDF