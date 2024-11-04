Kumi Japanese Food + Bar delights Cebuanos with flavors of Japan, offers contemporary take on Japanese cuisine

As Cebu’s culinary scene continues to embrace diverse international flavors, a new Japanese restaurant is set to offer Cebuanos a taste of authentic Japanese cuisine.
Kumi Japanese Food + Bar, located in Parkmall, features a wide array of Japanese dishes ranging from fresh sushi to fried tempura, making it a haven for Japanese cuisine enthusiasts on a budget.
Japanese cuisine has become a staple in Cebu, with many restaurants popping up across the city. Kumi Japanese Food + Bar stands out with its affordable prices, allowing diners to experience a taste of Japan in every bite.
The word “Kumi” means “long-time beautiful” in Japanese—an apt description of the restaurant’s dishes, which offer a unique take on Japanese cuisine that Filipinos are sure to love and enjoy.
Chef Sab Nunez, head chef and owner of Kumi, shared that her love for Japanese food inspired this business venture. With over a decade of experience in various cuisines, she found a special passion for Japanese cuisine, which eventually led her to open this restaurant.
“We started as a stall back in 2022. It was a sushi store called Sushi Club. At the time, I didn’t have much experience with Japanese cuisine, as I was more accustomed to Western and European cuisines. In Manila, female chefs weren’t widely accepted,” Nunez shared.
Despite these challenges, Chef Nunez persevered. She learned from an old friend, and together, they decided to open Kumi Japanese Food + Bar. The restaurant’s dishes are adapted to the Filipino palate, offering a fusion of flavors that Filipinos know and love. One signature dish is the Oyster Sisig, a delightful blend of Japanese and Filipino flavors.
Chef Sab also explained that Kumi provides an excellent introduction to Japanese cuisine, incorporating Filipino elements to appeal to local tastes.
“We have oyster sisig, which uses Japanese ingredients but is prepared in the Filipino style, hence the ‘sisig,’” Chef Sab explained.
Get ready to savor some of the best Japanese dishes in town! Kumi Japanese Food + Bar is located at Parkmall, Mandaue City, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. S