Kumi Japanese Food + Bar delights Cebuanos with flavors of Japan, offers contemporary take on Japanese cuisine

Despite these challenges, Chef Nunez persevered. She learned from an old friend, and together, they decided to open Kumi Japanese Food + Bar. The restaurant’s dishes are adapted to the Filipino palate, offering a fusion of flavors that Filipinos know and love. One signature dish is the Oyster Sisig, a delightful blend of Japanese and Filipino flavors.

Chef Sab also explained that Kumi provides an excellent introduction to Japanese cuisine, incorporating Filipino elements to appeal to local tastes.

“We have oyster sisig, which uses Japanese ingredients but is prepared in the Filipino style, hence the ‘sisig,’” Chef Sab explained.

Get ready to savor some of the best Japanese dishes in town! Kumi Japanese Food + Bar is located at Parkmall, Mandaue City, and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. S