Kuminga fined $35K

GOLDEN State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been fined $35,000 for “making inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official,” the NBA announced Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 (PH time).

Kuminga was ejected late in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 118–111 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday (Wednesday in PH) after making contact with a referee while arguing a non-call. He received a technical foul and automatic ejection following the incident.

The 23-year-old forward was visibly frustrated after drawing contact on a drive to the basket without getting a foul call, then confronted the official as play continued.

Kuminga, who signed a two-year, $48.5-million contract with Golden State last month after a brief standoff with the team, averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 games (10 starts) last season.

The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has averaged 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over 258 career games (84 starts).

In other NBA news, Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has agreed to a four-year, $45 million fully guaranteed contract extension, according to his agency, ProMondo Sports.

Green, 26, joined the Bucks as an undrafted player in 2022 and is coming off a breakout season, posting career highs of 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 73 games (seven starts).

He shot 42.1 percent from three-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line last season. / FROM THE WIRES