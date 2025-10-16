‘Kumong Bol-anon 23’ set

ONE-TIME world title challenger Regie Suganob will take on Tanzanian regional champion Mchanja Yohana in a 110-pound catchweight fight in the main event of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Nov. 15, 2025, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Suganob is closing in on a world title and needs to continue winning to keep his world championship hopes alive.

Suganob is currently rated No. 4 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), No. 9 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 11 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the light-flyweight class.

The 28-year-old Suganob fought for a world title in 2023, but lost to IBF light-flyweight king Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa.

Since that loss, Suganob has won his next three bouts, defeating world-rated Ronald Chacon by unanimous decision, Kai Ishizawa via eighth-round stoppage, and Nanthanon Thongchai by third-round technical knockout.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Yohana is on a roll, winning seven straight bouts since losing to former world champion Milan Melindo in 2023 in Cebu.

In his recent run, Yohana won the WBO Global flyweight strap with a unanimous decision win over hard-hitting Filipino boxer Miel Fajardo last year in Tanzania. He successfully defended his belt last May 24, 2025, by split decision against Fillemon Nghutenanye.

Yohana stopped Venezualan Aldri Portillo in the first round last week in Tanzania in his latest outing.

Suganob has a striking record of 16-1 with six knockouts, while Yohana is 21-6-1 with

14 knockouts.

Also seeing action in the same card is unbeaten prospect Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs), who will be facing Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs). / EKA