Kumong Bol-anon XVII fighters make weight

THE protagonists of PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions' "Kumong Bol-anon XVII" successfully made weight ahead of Saturday night's (July 27, 2024) doubleheader at the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion Virgel Vitor (22-3, 15 KOs) is defending his title against Chinese warrior Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke (9-2, 6 KOs) in the main event.

Vitor and Laayibieke tipped the scale with identical weights of 129.6 pounds.

Gerwin Asilo (8-0, 3 KOs) and Thai Surat Eaim Ong (19-5-1, 14 KOs) are fighting for the vacant WBO Oriental bantamweight strap in the show's co-main feature.

Asilo and Ong also weighed-in with similar weights of 117 pounds.

The show also features a Philippine Female light flyweight championship between Althea Shine Pores (4-0-1, 1 KO) and Maria Theresa Pinili (6-0, 2 KOs).

Pores stepped on the scale with a weight of 107 pounds, while Pinili was slightly heavier at 107.9 pounds.

The boxing extravaganza also features four more fights in the undercard. (EKA)