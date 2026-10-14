Kurt Fick goes independent with new single ‘9/10’

A slow-burn love song for the hopeless romantics, “9/10” began with a pickup line Fick once used on a girl: “You’re a nine out of 10 because I’m the one you need.”

The line initially worked, but the girl eventually revealed she was not ready for a relationship. Rather than rushing things, Fick turned the experience into a song about choosing to wait, summed up in the chorus: “I can wait, bisag late.”

The track marks what Fick calls his “lambing era,” bringing a playful take on romance to a funky, disco-inspired sound.

Fick wrote “9/10” with Jericho Streegan, Dave Evans and Jerika Teodorico, the team behind his 2022 hit “DI NA.” Barry Villacarillo co-produced the track, with multi-instrumentalist Azi Rodriguez contributing to some of the instrumentation.

The song also draws from Fick’s musical influences. A longtime Michael Jackson fan who once cosplayed as the King of Pop in competitions, Fick brings a touch of disco flair to the release, with hints of Gary Valenciano’s energy in the mix.

For Fick, the single represents both a creative and professional leap.

“It was a big risk, both creatively, since this is my first time writing, and business-wise, since I’m going independent,” he said.

He initially planned to release the song on Sept. 10, playing on its title, but a busy schedule pushed the date back.

“Things got busy and it got delayed, but here we are and I’m super proud of the work the team put in,” Fick said. “There’s a line in the bridge, ‘all the good things in life take their time,’ and I guess I had to live that out myself.”

“9/10” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other major streaming platforms. Its music video is also available on YouTube and Facebook. / JAT S