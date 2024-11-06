Kutsero in trouble for ‘kicking’ own horse

THE welfare of horses used to pull tartanilla in Cebu City has come under scrutiny following a recent viral video showing a kutsero (carriage driver) kicking his horse, sparking outrage on social media and renewed calls for greater protection of these animals.

The video, initially posted by a concerned netizen on Facebook on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, was later taken down as it quickly garnered shares and reactions from social media users.

City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. said the kutsero, identified as Edgar Castañares, may face charges of animal maltreatment as he was told that the horse is thin and not fit to carry passengers.

Alcover proposed an ordinance in 2022 to regulate tartanilla operations in the city.

The draft ordinance mandates the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) to conduct seminars for horse care and provides a P1 million budget for veterinary medicine.

The proposed ordinance is still with the committees on laws, tourism and animal welfare for review.

Biter

For his part, Castañares cleared the matter in an interview with the Cebu City Public Information Office on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Castañares said he covers his horse’s eyes when parked on Leon Kilat St. to prevent it from reacting to passing vehicles.

The horse, he said, has a history of biting, a habit that cost him a finger.

Castañares assured the public that he always removes the covering before transporting passengers.

The DVMF has launched an investigation to determine if Castañares’ actions violated Republic Act 8485, also known as the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.

Cast

While Castañares is facing a probe, Julieta Fernandez, a 60-year-old mother of seven and a kutsero for over 30 years, expressed a strong bond with her horse, treating it as family.

Fernandez told SunStar Cebu on Nov. 5 that she limits her horse’s work hours to five per day, typically from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., to avoid the midday heat.

Fernandez said her children had wished for her to retire, as they can now support their siblings’ education.

However, she remains attached to her work.

“What if I get sick?” Fernandez said in Cebuano.

A tartanilla ride fare from Leon Kilat St. to Barangay Pasil is P10, while going to Barangay Duljo-Fatima is P20.

Meanwhile, DVMF Head Alice Utlang said the City has taken initiatives to support horse welfare.

The DVMF hosts a quarterly event, Kabayo Day, offering free vitamins, deworming and check-ups for horses.

Utlang said their next project, in partnership with Cebu Technological University, will provide free horseshoeing services.

Forty to 50 tartanilla and livestock horses benefit from these programs annually within Cebu City, according to Utlang. / JPS