Kuya Eric claims Charter Day Cup championship

THE Kuya Eric squad, behind the all-around performance of Steve Nash Enriquez, defeated the visiting RKF-Iloilo, 87-84, in the final match to win the much coveted 2026 Cebu City Charter Cup title at the City Sports Institute Gym in Sawang Calero, Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Enriquez, who came late with three minutes left in second quarter, banged in 20 points with four three-point shots beyond the arc and five assists, to lead Kuya Eric's title clinching win in the five-day competition, which is part of the Charter Day celebration.

Kuya Eric's head coach Edsel Vallena said the presence of Enriquez inside the court spelled the difference in both ends of the floor.

"Dako kaayo og factor ang pag-abot ni Nash (Enriquez). Pag naa man gud si Nash, ang trend naay gawas, naay pasa. Then si Jancork (Cabahug), si Ted (Saga), so halos tanan man nga player ni contribute man, di man lang kay akong gitan-aw ang offense, pati man sab ang depensa. Ultimo si Tarosa (Jezel) sa elimination wala nato gigamit, si Luigi (Gabisan) wala sab, pero karon ilaha. So siguro wala sila ma scout sa atong kontra," said Vallena.

It was reported that Enriquez flew to Manila the other day for a commitment and has to fly back to Cebu in time for the championship game.

Jancork Cabahug, who showed consistency throughout, once again, finished in double figures with 14 points and four rebounds. He earned the Most Valuable Player honors.

Taking advantage on the absence of former PBA star Arwind Santos, Kuya Eric started strong and posted a 16-point margin, 32-16, with 7:47 seconds in the first half.

But a 20-8 run orchestrated by Emman Calo, Billy Robles and Ced Ablaza cut down the lead, 40-38, at the break.

From thereon, a see-saw battle occurred in the matchup that had lead changed 10 times, and three deadlocks were forged.

The last time the RKF took the lead was at 74-73 when Miles Cana completed his two free throw shots with 4:23 second of the fourth canto, but Enriquez answered it with a three-pointer to grab back the driver's seat, 76-74.

Jaypee Belencion's three-point bomb threatened Kuya Eric for a while, but Enriquez sunk two free throws down the stretch that proved to be the final count.

Like what he did in their semifinals match against Tiger Ship Builders, Calo could have sent the game into overtime, but his last attempt was short as the final buzzer sounded.

Ablaza fired 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Calo ang Robles added 15 and 11 points respectively for RKF's losing effort.

Meanwhile, RKF Team-owner Ryan Keith Fio still expressed his satisfaction of his team's effort.

"Okey lang runner-up, at least we give a good fight, Nag-enjoy yung crowd," he said after the game.

This is the second time around. RKF became runner-up in Cebu City's semi-commercial tournament.

After bagging the 2025 Sinulog Cup title at the Cebu Coliseum, the emerged runner-up in the Mayor's Cup invitational held at the City Sports Institute Gym.

Earlier, Tiger Ship Builders dominated Mighty Warriors-Sherilin, 86-75, to claim the third place honors. (JBM)