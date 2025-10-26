Kuya Kim’s daughter Emman dies at 19

The Atienza family confirmed the death of Emman Atienza, daughter of TV host Kim Atienza and teacher Felicia Hung-Atienza, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Emman, a social media influencer and mental health advocate, was 19.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her,” the family said in a joint statement.

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” they added.

The statement was signed by Kim, Feli, Jose and Eliana Atienza. The family did not disclose the cause of death.

Emman passed away in Los Angeles, where she had been studying. / HBL

(If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you may call the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 1553, landline (02) 7-989-8727 or mobile 0966-351-4518.)