Kuya Magik's Hexacon: A vibrant celebration of creativity, music, and interactive fun at TOPS

START your long weekend with an electrifying performance at Kuya Magik's Hexacon, a one-of-a-kind dance and music festival that celebrates the rich artistic talent and vibrant culture of Cebuanos Friday, August 23, 2024.

Happening at The Circle grounds of the famous landmark TOPS, Hexacon is a dynamic festival that brings together the best of Cebu's local artists, musicians, and performers for an immersive experience like no other.

TOPS guests can look forward to captivating singing and dance performances, as well as the opportunity to participate in popular TikTok challenges and trends brought to life on stage together with some of the TikTok personalities.

The festival will highlight the diverse lineup of artists and bands, including Shoti, Tri Ways, South Vibes, Will Mikeal, and The Cranks, who will take the stage and create an unforgettable atmosphere with live performances.

Mashup King Kuya Magik will also feature performances from the local dance groups Asteria and Hedone.

"We've curated an experience that not only entertains but also encourages active participation, making it a truly immersive event for all attendees," said Kuya Magik.

Kuya Magik added that this year's Hexacon is focusing on a more immersive and fun experience, encouraging attendees to not just watch but actively engage with the performances and activities.

Cebuanos can look forward to an exciting and high-energy experience at Hexacon with an exhilarating and spontaneous event where fans gather to dance to a mix of popular K-pop hits for the K-pop Random Play Dance.

The best part? Admission to the event is free for all TOPS guests, making it an accessible and inclusive celebration for the community.

Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of creativity, music, and interactive fun. (PR)