Kuya Sikel’s joyful toys

Kuya Sikel sells his toys, which are inspired by designs from the 80s and 90s, outside schools, churches, and on the streets. These handmade toys, priced at just 10 pesos each, serve as his primary source of income and help support his family.

With the Christmas season approaching, Kuya Sikel’s toys stand out as perfect examples of simple and affordable gifts for children. (Juan Carlo de Vela)