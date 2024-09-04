Kuya Sikel’s joyful toys

QUILIANO MASAYON, also known as Kuya Sikel, is a 75-year-old residing in a small shanty in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.
Since the age of 38, he has been crafting bird, rat, and crawling toys from plastic, foam, string, and paper. He began his work in Zamboanga del Sur before relocating to Cebu City in 1992.
Kuya Sikel sells his toys, which are inspired by designs from the 80s and 90s, outside schools, churches, and on the streets. These handmade toys, priced at just 10 pesos each, serve as his primary source of income and help support his family.
With the Christmas season approaching, Kuya Sikel’s toys stand out as perfect examples of simple and affordable gifts for children. (Juan Carlo de Vela)