Kwek family denies P500k deal

THE family of Braille Nichole Kwek, the 18-year-old college student who died in a flyover accident in Barangay Luz, Cebu City, said they have not agreed to a P500,000 settlement.

The family denied reports that they would waive their right to file a case in exchange for the money. They emphasized that no such agreement has been reached while they await the arrival of the victim’s father.

“Wala jud mi ni confirm ana. Diin kaha sila ana nga istorya. Sa pagkakarun nagpaabot pa mi sa desisyon sa amahan nga naa pa sa Dubai,” said Maria Teresita Kwek, the victim’s grandmother, during an interview on April 16, 2026.

(We did not confirm that. Where did that story come from? As of now, we are still waiting for the decision of the father, who is still in Dubai.)

Clarification

The family expressed frustration over the circulating claims, saying the information did not come from them. They maintained that no final decision has been made regarding legal actions against the parties involved.

The victim’s father is expected to arrive from Dubai on Friday afternoon, April 17. Upon his return, he will decide whether the family will formally file a case concerning the fatal incident.

Arrangements

The victim’s remains lie in state at St. Peter Funeral Homes on Imus Road, Cebu City. The family plans to transport her to Camotes Island on Saturday, April 18, for her burial.

Amid the grieving process, the Kweks also appealed to the public to be cautious of social media posts seeking donations. They clarified that no online fundraising activities have been authorized by the family.

Assistance

The family added that those who wish to pay their respects or extend financial help should do so directly at the wake. This ensures that any contributions reach the intended recipients without interference from unauthorized individuals.

Police said the crash occurred on April 14 when the motorcycle carrying Kwek, driven by her classmate, collided with an ambulance traveling in the opposite lane. Authorities confirmed the motorcycle was driven by her classmate while the ambulance was traveling in the opposite direction.

Investigation

The Cebu City Police Office is currently reviewing the circumstances of the counterflowing ambulance. Investigators are gathering statements from witnesses and reviewing available dashboard camera footage from the scene.

Public concern has mounted regarding the safety of the flyover and the conduct of emergency vehicles. The final police report is expected to be released once the Kwek family decides on their next legal steps. / JDG