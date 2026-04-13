Kyle Domingo joins Do LaB lineup at Coachella 2026 Weekend 2

KYLE Domingo, the Cebu-born and LA-based DJ and producer known as Gudfella, is set to redefine the house music scene as one of the featured artists for Do LaB at Coachella 2026 Weekend 2, running from April 17-19, 2026.

With over 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a resume that includes commanding performances at world-renowned stages such as Lollapalooza, Club Space, and Brooklyn Mirage, Gudfella has rapidly emerged as one of the genre’s most exciting forces.

Electronic music enthusiasts at Coachella consistently flock to the Do LaB -- a celebrated "festival within a festival" famous for its expertly curated lineups and legendary surprise guests, which in past years have included the likes of Skrillex and Billie Eilish. (BKA)