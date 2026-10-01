KZ, TJ explain why they have no children yet

DURING their guesting on “Gandang Gabi Vice” on September 27, 2026, KZ Tandingan admitted that her husband, TJ Monterde, has long wanted them to have a child.

“Personally, between the two of us, TJ is really the one who is ready to become a dad. Ever since, he has always been the one opening up about being ready to become a father,” KZ said.

However, KZ said she is not yet ready to become a mother because there are still things she wants to accomplish in her career.

“There are still things I want to do in my career. There are things I still want to build for myself, as a person and as a woman. I want to make sure that I’m not a baby taking care of a baby.”

For KZ, becoming a parent is a lifetime responsibility, and her decision is not driven by pressure or public opinion.

When asked about his reaction, TJ, the singer behind the hit song “Palagi,” said he respects his wife’s decision.

“I always believe that in a marriage, it’s a mutual decision. It can’t be just my decision because there are two parents. So, if she says she’s not ready yet, then so be it,” TJ said.

He added, “I’m very, very much happy with my life right now with my wife.”

KZ and TJ first got married in Aug. 2020 and renewed their vows in Aug. 2023. / TRC S