La Salle crushes UP, sends finals to a winner-take-all

THE De La Salle University Green Archers got a huge lift from its role players who played a pivotal role in an 82-60 rout of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals on Sunday evening, Dec. 3, 2023 at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win forged a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the same venue.

La Salle coach Topex Robinson credited his wards for leaving it all on the floor in Game 2.

“I guess we really don’t wanna end this Finals right away. We just gave UP a good fight. Players really wanted it and they just tried to be prepared for the way it’s gonna be. These guys played with their hearts out,” said Robinson.

Despite being down early, the Green Archers hit their stride in the second period, thanks to the sharpshooting Francis Escandor who drained three triples in that stretch to help La Salle pull in front, 44-38.

The Green Archers’ defense was on point as they held UP field goal-less in the first nine minutes and 46 seconds of the second quarter before CJ Cansino and Harold Alarcon made two baskets in the last 14 seconds.

La Salle continued its hot shooting as Mark Nonoy and Joshua David joined the party in the third quarter, turning a slim 54-47 lead into a 65-49 advantage heading to the fourth.

“I felt they had more energy. These types of games really teach us what kind of effort is needed to be able to get the championship,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Escandor led La Salle with 14 points while Joshua David added 12 markers. CJ Austria fired in 11. Kevin Quiambao, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player earlier in the day, missed 14 of his 17 shots and produced nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Point guard Evan Nelle also had a woeful shooting night with a 2-of-12 clip but still was effective, finishing with four points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.