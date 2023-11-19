La Salle nips Ateneo in crucial clash

THE De La Salle University Green Archers completed a sweep of the second round with a 72-69 win over the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday night, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle ended the eliminations with an 11-3 record.

A win by the University of the Philippines (11-2) against National University (10-3) (NU) will give the Green Archers the second seed. However, an NU win by less than 39 points will give La Salle the top seed in the Final Four due to superior quotient over theother two teams.

Ateneo dropped to 7-7 and will now be interested spectators of the clash between Adamson University (6-7) and the University of the East. A win by the Falcons will force a playoff for the last semis ticket with the Blue Eagles.

Kevin Quiambao showed the way with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block.

Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy added 10 points apiece while Mike Phillips returned with a huge double-double performance of 10 points and 14 rebounds along with four assists, four steals and two blocks.

For the Blue Eagles, Obasa was a force with 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.